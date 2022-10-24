Musa Mseleku has defended polygamy and advised other polygamists to listen to their wives opinions and contributions

The reality star and businessman has been trying to make his four wives accept his request of taking a fifth wife but they're against the idea

Speaking on Mzansi Magic show Black Conversations, Musa said that men do not need to "bully" their wives if they are planning to take another wife

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Musa Mseleku has defended polygamy. The reality TV star shared that he respects his family.

Musa Mseleku has defended polygamy. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The popular polygamist with four wives appeared on Mzansi Magic's new show Black Conversations. The star and businessman said more chats about what defines "blackness" and being African need to be discussed on national platforms.

He said his shows around polygamy have proved that men don't have too much power in such relationships. Musa Mseleku has been trying to take a fifth wife but his other wives are against the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said he has not taken the fifth wife because he respects people who are part of his family, reports TshisaLIVE. Musa preached respect among men who are in such relationships, adding that polygamists have to listen to their wives contributions and opinions.

"You need not bully them."

Musa, who has 10 children, is involved in shows such as Uthando Nes'thembu, Mnakwethu and Igumbi Lamakhosikazi.

Skeem Saam fans go crazy over Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers are going crazy of Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle. The latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela left viewers excited.

Businessman Lehasa was walking to court for his trial when his two girlfriends walked up to him. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, was walking hand-in-hand with Khwezi when Pretty appeared out of nowhere and held his other hand.

Lehasa hilariously let go of Khwezi's hand and continued walking hand-in-hand with Pretty. The fans of the show went cray-cray after the spicy scene. A viewer of the show shared a short clip of the scene on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News