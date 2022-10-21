Award-winning singer Berita has taken to social media and denied that she's homeless after her estranged hubby made the claims

Berita has denied that she's homeless. The singer's estranged hubby, Nota Baloyi, claimed that Berita is now squatting at her friends' couches after she walked away from their marital home earlier this year.

Berita has denied that she's homeless after estranged hubby Nota Baloyi made the claims online.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Berita rubbished the claims and posted a stunning view of Johannesburg from her apartment in an undisclosed location.

Taking to Twitter to react to Nota's claims, the musician posted a pic and shared that she's doing well, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi celebs and Berita's fans took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to show her love. Some advised her to get a protection order while others told her to make sure Nota Baloyi doesn't know where she lives.

@MbuyaziNkosi said:

"Don't fold on this one my dear... Make protection order while it's still early @BeritaAfroSoul."

Actress Bonnie Mbuli advised her:

"Strength and grace to you sis. Make sure he doesn’t know where you live."

Singer Msaki commented:

"Dearest... you are doing great. So strong. Stay up sis."

@Snezo_Ntaka said:

"Watch him having something to say after this. Prolly he will say it's one of his properties."

@MofokengBarbara wrote:

"He'll claim that he paid for you to be in this apartment."

@nathi_mahala added:

"I think what you going through will birth some good redemption and inspiring music for others to heal from."

Skeem Saam fans go crazy over Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers are going crazy of Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle. The latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela left viewers excited.

Businessman Lehasa was walking to court for his trial when his two girlfriends walked up to him. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, was walking hand-in-hand with Khwezi when Pretty appeared out of nowhere and held his other hand.

Lehasa hilariously let go of Khwezi's hand and continued walking hand-in-hand with Pretty. The fans of the show went cray-cray after the spicy scene. A Skeem Saam viewer shared a short clip of the scene on Twitter.

