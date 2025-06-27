Mzansi is not happy with this year's Hey Neighbour lineup, which has been unveiled

This was after the event organisers announced that the Masked Singer SA season 1 winner, Holly Rey, would be headlining day 2

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this year's headline

Netizens are not happy with Hey Neighbour's lineup. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, Hey Neighbour had many netizens social media wilding over their lineup this year. An online user voiced his disappointment about the recent addition to their headliners.

A tweep @Shaun_thefirst questioned the event organisers of Hey Neighbour about who made the decisions regarding the artists performing at the event. This came after Hey Neighbour announced that South African singer Holly Rey would be headlining Day 2 of the concert.

The much-awaited Hey Neighbour Festival is scheduled for the 30 and 31 August 2025 at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, Tshwane.

Netizens react to Holly Rey headlining Hey Neighbour

Shortly after, it was announced that the Masked Singer SA season 1 winner will be headlining the highly anticipated festival, and many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

@mqhelenqabankos said:

"If you're asking us, the answer is obvious to us blacks. You aren’t the benchmark target market; there are people from a different lifestyle who do listen to her music."

@__wangwangwang_ wrote:

"Holly Rey's music is loved and being streamed, man, she has multiple songs that have gone platinum, gold and the streams speak 4 themselves. You might not love it or know it, but she has her fanbase. Stick to DJ Tira and Babes Wodumo, Hey Neighbour knows what they're doing."

@OshunEtta responded:

"We actually love and listen to Holly Rey."

@sir_ntshikazi replied:

"Day two of you crashing out and ngiyakuzwa because I’ve yet to buy a ticket but I want to see MaDlamini."

@NelisaMatomela commented:

"At least you have 2 months to download all her songs and get into the groove!"

Doja Cat will also headline the Hey Neighbour Festival. Image: @dojacat

Who will headline Hey Neighbour?

Music lovers are counting down the days to the festival. Grammy Award-winning American rapper Doja Cat is set to headline the event.

Doja will be joined by award-winning singer and songwriter Leon Thomas, alongside many other local stars.

The CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, Glen Netshipise, previously shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele on Thursday, 27 March 2025, how excited they were regarding the American star Doja Cat, headlining the festival's 2nd day alongside Holly Rey.

He said:

"We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour Festival stage. Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival lineup. This is just the beginning—we have more incredible acts to reveal soon!"

