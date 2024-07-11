A lady showed off stylish shoes from Foschini, and people were left in awe of the items

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted with mixed emotions, as many voiced out how pricey the store is

One young babe plugged South Africans with shoes from Foschini, and her clip left peeps mixed feelings.

A lady unveiled stylish shoes from Foschini in a TikTok video. Image: @sbahle_ngubane

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off stylish shoe finds from Foschini

Social media user @sbahle_ngubane shared a video on TikTok in which she unveiled some stunning shoes she came across in Foschini.

The young stunner showed off the Adidas Samba sneaker dupes from Foschini, priced at R599.00. She then went on to unveil slippers valued at R399 and sandals, which came in beige and black and cost up to R399.

Although many loved the lady's plug, some were stunned by the price. The clip clocked over 62K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to the woman's shoe plug

Some South African shoppers were ready to buy Foschini shoes, while others complained that the store was too expensive.

Marbz said:

"Foschini prices are outrageous angfun ukngasho."

Nowini Kasala|Teacher expressed:

"Yoh, wish you could buy those flat boots for me; there are no boots in PTA."

Portia Mthethwa shared:

"I’m definitely getting the Zara dupes."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"They are super cute."

Vanessa_rang commented:

"Foschini waits for Zara, then copies."

