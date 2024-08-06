Media personality Anele Madoda's son Alakhe is already securing the bag at a young age

The star's son recently marked his place in the entertainment industry as he bagged his first paid gig

Many fans and followers of Anele Mdoda were impressed and proud of Alakhe and how the radio star raised him

Anele Mdoda’s Son Alakhe marked his spot in the entertainment industry. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African radio personality's son Alakhe has made his mother, Anele Mdoda, proud of him as he bagged something big for himself.

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe bags his 1st paid gig

South African radio and TV star Anele Mdoda is one proud mother, as her son Alakhe keeps surprising everyone on social media with his impressive skills.

The eight-year-old star has recently marked his place in the entertainment industry as he bagged his first paid gig. Earlier on, Anele posted a video of Alakhe's Citroen C3 Aircross SUV ad on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Alakhe took it upon himself to go through the brand new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV - he says, book your test drive now. 7 seater option seems to be his favourite feature. Oh and the 200mm ground clearance…My pots."

See the post below:

Fans impressed by Anele's son

Shortly after she shared the video, many of her fans and followers were impressed with her son's skills. See some of the comments below:

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"This boy is already growing up to be a star, this is wonderful."

@CalliePhakathi responded:

"He's already working."

@M_o_n_d_z replied:

"Alakhe is cooking."

@_teejaydee_ replied:

"True definition of generational wealth."

@Luzanne_Bee tweeted:

"You can always see how well a parent is doing based on their kids confidence. Anele you're doing very well here doll."

@6f7bb7d3f152457 commented:

"He's such a natural. He definitely got it from his mama. It's the confidence for me ke sana."

@mihlali_0505 mentioned:

"Oh Anele, this is just beautiful. Also, umntu must work for their fees."

