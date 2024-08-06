Two ladies came across a security guard who had strong similarities to Ramaphosa

They captured him and posted the video on social media for Mzansi people to see their president's lookalike

The online community reacted to the man, with many seeing the similarities and making jokes

A gentleman that looked like SA's President was spotted. Images: @KingDon_za, @Giri_Stayela

A video of a man who looks like Cyril Ramaphosa has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @nombusomncwabe, the ladies are in a car when they encounter a security guard at the entrance looking like Ramaphosa. The gentleman really had similar features to the president.

Ladies meet man who looks like SA President

See the TikTok video below:

Woman takes photo with Ramaphosa lookalike

The huns did not waste any time in telling him that he looked like a cupcake. One lady also took a picture with him and made rounds on X.

See the X photo below:

Netizens make jokes

The online community reacted to the comparison, with some indeed seeing some strong similarities between him and Ramaphosa. Like the South African style, many made jokes.

@mnm_meya said:

"Cupcake Junior."

@Darrylmic1 joked:

"Cyril from temu."

@DlaminiDukani agreed:

"It's him."

@nicksta_napo loved:

"Umungameli wethu😂😂😭." (Our President)

@siimba031 suggested:

"They must give him a secret service job."

@Zzygoat2 expressed:

"Without spending any cent, hunnies will throw themselves at him and just like that he can finish however he wants."

@Idest10 commented:

"The lady laughing because he said he has dollars under his couch."

@immortalz24 shared:

"Cyril is definitely not a black South African even his look alikes are al non black South Africans."

@samueldumi said:

"Yey wena, fellow South African."

Michael Jackson lookalike attempts Tshwala Bam dance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a person who looked like the late United States of America (USA) singer Michael Jackson.

A Michael Jackson lookalike attempted the Tshwala Bami dance. He tried to capture the magic of the viral dance challenge. However, what unfolded in the TikTok video posted by @officialfabiojackson was far from the smooth and electrifying performance TikTok users expected. He butchered the dance like many who did.

