“Cyril From Temu”: Man Hilariously Trends for Looking Like President Ramaphosa, Netizens Laugh
People

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • Two ladies came across a security guard who had strong similarities to Ramaphosa
  • They captured him and posted the video on social media for Mzansi people to see their president's lookalike
  • The online community reacted to the man, with many seeing the similarities and making jokes

A man that looked like Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted by two ladies.
A gentleman that looked like SA's President was spotted. Images: @KingDon_za, @Giri_Stayela
Source: Twitter

A video of a man who looks like Cyril Ramaphosa has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @nombusomncwabe, the ladies are in a car when they encounter a security guard at the entrance looking like Ramaphosa. The gentleman really had similar features to the president.

Ladies meet man who looks like SA President

See the TikTok video below:

Woman takes photo with Ramaphosa lookalike

The huns did not waste any time in telling him that he looked like a cupcake. One lady also took a picture with him and made rounds on X.

See the X photo below:

Netizens make jokes

The online community reacted to the comparison, with some indeed seeing some strong similarities between him and Ramaphosa. Like the South African style, many made jokes.

@mnm_meya said:

"Cupcake Junior."

@Darrylmic1 joked:

"Cyril from temu."

@DlaminiDukani agreed:

"It's him."

@nicksta_napo loved:

"Umungameli wethu😂😂😭." (Our President)

@siimba031 suggested:

"They must give him a secret service job."

@Zzygoat2 expressed:

"Without spending any cent, hunnies will throw themselves at him and just like that he can finish however he wants."

@Idest10 commented:

"The lady laughing because he said he has dollars under his couch."

@immortalz24 shared:

"Cyril is definitely not a black South African even his look alikes are al non black South Africans."

@samueldumi said:

"Yey wena, fellow South African."

Michael Jackson lookalike attempts Tshwala Bam dance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a person who looked like the late United States of America (USA) singer Michael Jackson.

A Michael Jackson lookalike attempted the Tshwala Bami dance. He tried to capture the magic of the viral dance challenge. However, what unfolded in the TikTok video posted by @officialfabiojackson was far from the smooth and electrifying performance TikTok users expected. He butchered the dance like many who did.

Authors:
Sinothando Siyolo avatar

Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com

