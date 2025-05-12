A young South African musician went viral on TikTok when he shared a video of himself at his show

The Mzansi performer put on a show for five people who were excited to watch him showcase his talent

South Africans were warmed by his gratitude and the ability to look at the event from a different angle

A young musician was grateful to have an audience while performing his original songs at his show.

Although he would have loved a bigger crowd, the youngster felt blessed to have had at least one person supporting him.

Man performs for 5 people

A young South African musician, T-The Blessing, went viral after he posted footage from his show. The field was mostly empty and only had five people watching him perform.

The five children were excited to see the upcoming talent and took out their phones to record him. The video went viral on TikTok and generated over half a million views over the weekend.

The chap captioned his well-performing clip:

“When you really love what you do. That crowd is a blessing than to have no one. We still stand. If it meant for us to be forever upcoming artists, let be it as long as we are still able to sing and embrace the love of our music. It’s a huge blessing, big up fam.”

His positive outlook impressed South Africans, who also wished him well in a thread of comments. Most people reached out to support his work by asking to be invited to his next event, and also gave him tips on how to advertise his work better.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to man performing for 5 people

The people of Mzansi were excited for an upcoming musician and said:

@Philani Mthembu commented:

“Everything starts off like this: be proud of yourself and enjoy the process. God bless you.”

@PLP Adventures wrote:

“If you don't dignify the 5, you won't get the 5000. Don't stop until you are proud, brother.”

@Seluleko shared:

“I believe this guy is going to be successful one day.”

@ILembe Lothisha. expressed:

“Never underestimate the size of your crowd, you may never know who’s watching. Soldier on, brother, your time is near.”

@Zimbili Masengwa🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 decided:

“Let me follow you, I want to be part of this journey.”

@Pholas said:

“One day you'll live your dream, don't give up.”

@youme_verse_ wrote:

“In a couple of years, you’ll look back at this video and be proud you never stopped.”

@👑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆-𝐃𝐙𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐘🇸🇪🍑:

“How do we book you, bro?”

