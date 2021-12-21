SK Khoza Makes Rare Public Appearance, SA Fans Delighted: "Where Have You Been"

SK Khoza made a rare public and social media appearance since his ex-wife accused him of abuse about two months ago

The former The Queen actor was rolling with the Afrotainment crew in Mpumalanga where they promoted road safety in Mpumalanga

Peeps shared that they missed their fave on social media since he had last posted on Instagram about 11 weeks back

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SK Khoza has returned to social media. The former The Queen star took a hiatus from his online life after his ex-fianceé Ayanda Hlongwane accused him of abusing her.

SK Khoza has posted on social media after taking a long break. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram two days back to wish his father a happy birthday and he posted a clip of himself promoting road safety in Mpumalanga with the Afrotainment crew recently.

The actor's followers were delighted to see their fave out and about and posting about it because he had last posted 11 weeks back on the photo and video sharing app. According to ZAlebs, captioned his post:

"Catch Myself and the @afrotainmentsa team at the Caltex Garage in Port Alfred for a Road Safety Activation from 13:00-15:00 to help you know your #WHOA @SANRAL_za, don't drink and drive this festive season."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps flooded his timeline to welcome him back to social media. Some of his fans shared that they miss his character on The Queen.

itsyoboyydre said:

"Finally, where have you been?"

moningiradipotsane wrote:

"Welcome back."

mahlodi.tau commented:

"SK is back. Love the spirit."

call_me_bev_ said:

"Where have you been, babe?"

leka_masimini wrote:

"Long time bafo, welcome back."

sibo_dlamini26 said:

"When are you going back to The Queen?"

xolisalofani said:

"It's good to hear or see you."

nolostanley added:

"Come back to The Queen, please."

SK Khoza fired from The Queen after abuse allegations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it has been announced that Mzansi Magic's The Queen will be one cast member lighter. SK Khoza has been cut from the show due to some unsavoury behaviour off-screen. Apparently he has been charged with assault by his wife and the show won't stand to be associated with abuse allegations.

News24 reported that SK's fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane filed a police report accusing the actor of being a wife-beater. This came after Khoza admitted to being verbally abusive and taking out his frustrations on Ayanda.

The producers of The Queen are known to have a no-nonsense policy with their stars and SK was no exception. ZAlebs reports that the actor was arrested on a count of domestic violence and the couple has since erased each other from their respective social media accounts.

Source: Briefly.co.za