One thing about Ferguson Films and Mzansi Magic is that they never hesitate to let go of someone with some problematic tendencies

SK Khoza has been involved in a legal battle with his partner Ayanda Hlongwane, who opened an assault case against him

Although the case is pending, fan favourite telenovela The Queen will be continuing without the character of Shaka Khoza

It has been announced that Mzansi Magic's The Queen will be one cast member lighter. SK Khoza has been cut from the show due to some unsavoury behaviour off-screen. Apparently he has been charged with assault by his wife and the show won't stand to be associated with abuse allegations.

SK Khoza will no longer be playing Shaka on 'The Queen'. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

News24 reported that SK's fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane filed a police report accusing the actor of being a wife-beater. This came after Khoza admitted to being verbally abusive and taking out his frustrations on Ayanda.

The producers of The Queen are known to have a no-nonsense policy with their stars and SK was no exception. ZAlebs reports that the actor was arrested on a count of domestic violence and the couple has since erased each other from their respective social media accounts.

Phil Mphela made the announcement on Twitter that SK Khoza has been fired from his role as Shaka as the producers of the telenovela would prefer to distance themselves from his growing criminal record.

Many fans of the show were pleased by the news as they had been pleading with the studio since the news of the first case of abuse was made public. The peeps wanted the people in charge to keep the same energy they had when letting go of previous cast members.

