'The Queen' star, SK Khoza's bae, Ayanda Hlongwane, responds, to break up rumours

The Queen star SK Khoza's boo Ayanda Hlongwane has responded to the rumours of their break up

The actor and the stunning dentist have allegedly called their engagement off and have stopped posting each other on social media

A concerned Instagram user confronted Ayanda about the rumours but instead of replying to the peep's question, the star advised the fan to inbox her

SK Khoza's bae Ayanda Hlongwane took to social media recently to respond to the rumours of their break up. Ayanda and The Queen star's relationship status has been making headlines after the stunner posted several snaps of herself without her engagement ring.

A concerned peep took to the dentist's timeline recently to ask her about why she doesn't post snaps of herself with her fiancé anymore. The stunner had shared a throwback pic of herself with actress Sonia Mbele.

The fan said she hoped everything was okay between the two because they were "a match from heaven". The peep's reaction to her snap with Sonia got Ayanda hot under the collar.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda clapped back and told the fan she should have sent her a DM is she was really concerned. According to ZAlebs, she replied:

"If you were really concerned then I think you should have inboxed me rather because this pic doesn’t have him on it."

SK Khoza's fiancée posts snaps not wearing her engagement ring

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Hlongwane has reportedly ended her engagement to actor SK Khoza. The stunning dentist has even stopped wearing her engagement ring. Her ring finger is no longer blinging in most of the snaps she has posted on social media recently.

The stunner used to show off her ring on social media but now she no longer even posts loved-up snaps of herself with her bae. The Queen actor reportedly admitted to not treating Ayanda well recently and a few days after his confession she took off the ring.

ZAlebs reported that SK was recently asked about his relationship status on Instagram but he ignored the question. He snubbed a peep who asked him about the rumour.

