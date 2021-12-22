'The Queen' Viewers Call for Show's Cancellation, Complain of "Dry" Storyline

The Queen viewers have had enough of the show's "dry" storyline and now want Mzansi Magic to cancel it

The fuming fans took to social media to complain about the "boring" storyline after the telenovela aired another average episode on Tuesday night

The fans want the soapie's producer, Connie Ferguson, to hire new writers in order to save the show or give other production houses a chance on their slot

The viewers of The Queen want the Mzansi Magic telenovela to be cancelled. They took to social media to share their views after the show aired another "boring" episode on Tuesday night, 21 December.

'The Queen' viewers have asked Connie Ferguson to hire new writers. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The fans complained that the show has not been the same since the passing of one of its main producers Shona Ferguson earlier this year. They are not happy with the show's current "dry" storyline.

Some of them asked Connie Ferguson, Shona's widow and producer, to hire new writers to develop the storyline. Some fans shared on Twitter that they want Mzansi Magic to pull the plug on the show just like it did to Isibaya when its viewership went south.

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"They should revamp the show the way Generations did with the Legacy with new characters being ushered in, new storylines, etc. Look at how it's evolving every season. Aunt Connie should learn a thing or two from her mentor Mfundi Vundla."

@Mthunzi60657482 wrote:

"#TheQueenMzansi must take a bow and leave the stage. It's finished, they are just forcing things now. All their storylines are so dry. It's over, finished, peyiye. @mzansimagic pls give other production houses a chance."

@kweenliyaah10 commented:

"#TheQueenMzansi is boring, no storyline. Everyone is gone... some resigned. Some dead. Some fired!! And then Connie leaves for how long hayi..."

@cassymash added:

"The team that wrote for Isidingo ekreile Span? Pls help #TheQueenMzansi hle. This is sad, this used to be the greatest thing 2 watch on TV. My heart breaks shem, somebody help them."

'The Queen' viewers say they are over Clive's storyline

In related news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Queen took to social media to share their thoughts on Clive Mthembu's storyline following Monday night's episode. Most of the Mzansi Magic telenovela's fans shared that they are so over the "boring" storyline.

Lebo Msiza portrays the role of Clive in the soapie. He is in a relationship with Akhona, a character played by Khanya Mkangisa. The viewers feel that Clive is a control freak.

They took to Twitter to share their views on Clive's part in the show. They believe his storyline has been dragging for too long.

Source: Briefly.co.za