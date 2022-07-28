A gorgeous woman took to social media beaming as she announced the opening of her second nail salon

Stha Nxumalo started doing nails as a side hustle in university and it turned into a career that now enables her to employ six people

The people of Mzansi were overflowing with pride and let the lady know that she is destined for greatness

Having started out doing nails for some extra cash while struggling her way through university, this woman now owns two successful salons and has given six deserving women jobs.

Stha Nxumalo is the proud owner of two nail salons that employ six people. Image: Twitter / Stha Nxumalo

Side hustles often turn into lucrative businesses, especially when the person is passionate about what they do. This woman is a walking testament to that.

Twitter user and salon owner Stha Nxumalo took to the socials to praise God for making this all possible. Sis announced the opening of her second store, which has given three other women jobs, turning her tribe from three to six.

“3 have become 6. NBS Nail Bar expands to PMB. Thank you Jesus ❤️ - Proverbs 16:3 NIV”

Social media peeps shower the inspirational woman with praise

This is HUGE! Owning two stores and giving six people employment is something that deserves all the hype. People quickly filled the comment section with love and support for this boss babe.

Take a look:

@cnehshuga said:

“You make me so happy. God bless you with many more, angel. You’re destined for greatness!!”

@nonjabulo_s_m said:

“Now I have no reason not to try out nails for the first time in my life, ngyabonga kuth ningilandele mengsuka eThekwini. Going to book an appointment soon, congratulations too.”

@Martha50464034 said:

“Congratulations Sthae, onwards and upwards namesake.”

@Sheistooloud said:

“I love this ❤️ Keep growing ❤️”

@TumieSibutha said:

