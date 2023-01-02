Ntobeko Sishi attended a friend's wedding and looked incredible in his outfit, which had Mzansi complimenting him

The Gomora star apparently served as a groomsman at a friend's wedding and shared five photos on Instagram

Online people flocked to his comments section to praise him for effortlessly pulling off the wedding attire

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ntobeko Sishi, best known for his role as Ntokozo on Gomora, recently attended a friend's wedding, and his outfit left Mzansi speechless.

‘Gomora’ actor Ntobeko Sishi recently gushed about the amazing time he had at a friend's wedding. Image: @sishiiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to an Instagram post the star made after attending the lavish event, he was a groomsman. Five images of Ntobeko looking handsome accompanied a caption gushing about a friend's wedding.

Sishi posed alone in some of the five pics, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and a bow tie. In other photos, he was with other groomsmen and the newlywed couple.

"A couple of weeks ago I got to be a groomsman for one of the greatest men I’ve ever met, one of the greatest friends I’ve ever had. He united with one of the most incredible women I’ve had the privilege of knowing too. God ordained, His wonderful will. May He keep you together forever. What a beautiful occasion, what an honour ❤️," said Ntobeko.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After seeing the photos on their timeline, netizens couldn't keep their mouths shut. People flocked to the comments section to lavish genuine compliments on Sishi.

The majority of comments emphasised how handsome the young man looked in his outfit, while others highlighted how sweet the caption was. Online users wrote:

@ceecee_ndaba said:

"Too clean! "

@sungizzle shared:

"This is amazing, bro. ❤️"

@leratozondi_lz replied:

"Semhle "

@the_rosanera_ commented:

"I don't know what's better. You in a suit or that adorable smile❤️"

@lukhonaofficial wrote:

"Hot boy era! "

@thabang_moleya reacted:

"Waist trainer doing the things ❤️❤️❤️"

@tshepangmsweli also said:

"Such a sweet post! ❤️"

@fanele_matema also shared:

"Stunning. What's the name of your cut btw?"

@iamjoshdylan added:

"Dashing young lad! "

Video of Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini sparks marriage rumours

In other stories, Briefly News reported that former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini left Mzansi speculating about their relationship status.

A video posted by @psmthembu on TikTok went viral, and people concluded that Jessica and TK were now husband and wife.

In one of the pictures on Twitter, the famous couple could be seen standing next to a board written: "TK weds Jessica".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News