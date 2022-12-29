Natasha Thahane took to Instagram to post pictures and a video of her baby that she shares with Thembinkosi Lorch

The actress surprised her followers with the post because she's been keeping her personal life very private

Mzansi loved that Natasha gave them the first glimpse of her cute bundle of joy, and they called the child the nation's baby

Natasha Thahane posts her baby on Instagram: Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane shared with her 5.3 million followers an inkling of what motherhood is like.

The beloved actress has kept fans at bay when it comes to her love life with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

Natasha also enjoyed a private pregnancy, and some of her fans are only now finding out that she had a baby.

In her recent Instagram posts, Natasha can be seen expressing milk in one pic and singing to her baby while he plays the piano in another.

Natasha still protected his identity from the public by covering his face with an emoji in one of the pictures.

Mzansi's comments taken from the post are below:

@talent_zacharia wrote:

"It's too early to say that he can be a musician."

@oyama__n posted:

"Last slide is definitely me as a mom piano all the way."

@thembeka_masuku said:

"Can we search for the mosquito that bit our fresh baby? A disrespectful mosquito."

@lindz_n mentioned:

"That little clap after playing the piano.❤️"

@elisha_chiwawa added:

"The kid might be a good music beat producer pretty soon. Congrats Nattie.❤️"

@thembeka_masuku wrote:

"Our national baby. He is so cute bathong."

@keneilwe3908 shared:

"Aunty you're little baby looks so very cute.❤️"

@snap_danca suggested:

"Please keep on posting about breastfeeding."

Source: Briefly News