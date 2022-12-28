P Diddy has dropped new photos of his newborn baby Love, and netizens couldn't stop gushing about the baby

The two adorable photos shared by the American hip-hop mogul have gone viral among social media users

Online users were stunned by Love's beauty and her adorable eyes as she stared into the camera

P Diddy has released a new photo of his daughter Love.

P Diddy and his new daughter Love have gone viral after sharing two pics. Image: Leon Bennet/Getty Images and @Diddy

The American hip-hop mogul took to Twitter to share the first pics of his newborn daughter.

Love is not Diddy's first child. According to People Magazine, the celebrity fathers seven children.

Netizens react to P Diddy's child Love's two adorable pictures

The child's adorable face can be seen in the two snaps that have nearly 100,000 likes on social media.

In one image, Love is sitting alone in what appears to be a child's car seat. Another photo shows the adorable baby sleeping on Diddy's chest.

After seeing the pics, peeps commented on how cute and precious the baby looked in the comments, saying:

@Sparklepassion said:

"Wow she’s adorable. God's greatest gift ❤️love"

@keepinupwidtam shared:

"He does make some beautiful children though "

@wetthroattbabyy posted:

"She is so pretty and look at all that hair."

@simplyME_bmc replied:

"She is soooo stinking cute "

@__KIMFITGAINZ17 commented:

'These children don’t be asking for life and the drama that comes with it but we gonna love them through it."

@ChasidyYasmine wrote:

“Love” was the perfect name to name her, because that’s exactly what you, and mama were making when she was conceived…LOVE. The best gift any woman can give a man and you look happy! "

@c_dawsonherring also said:

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more beautiful baby."

@KittFolana also shared:

"She is perfect."

@estherll505 added:

"Nick Cannon and Diddy are almost tied. The race is on for a combined family baseball team, basketball team, and soccer league."

Netizens drag Nick Cannon for having 12th baby

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon was in the news again for being a father. The American media personality was to have yet another baby.

Naturally, internet users had endless jokes about Nick for creating a huge family. News of Nick Cannon's latest baby set the internet ablaze as people expressed their surprise.

A Twitter post by Pop Base said Nick Cannon has a twelfth baby with Abby De La Rosa. Nick was reported to have his 11th child, and a week later, reports of him expecting his 12th surfaced.

