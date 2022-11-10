Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child just a week since after announcements of his 11th baby circulated

The American actor has made quite a reputation for himself as he constantly has women pregnant and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon

Nick's baby-making tradition always receives massive reactions from fans who try to make sense of his decisions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nick Cannon is in the news again for being a father. The American media personality will have yet another baby soon.

Nick Cannon continues to grow his family as he welcomes his 12th child. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Naturally, internet users had endless jokes about Nick for creating a huge family. News of Nick Cannon's latest baby set the internet ablaze as people expressed their surprise.

Nick Cannon to have a dozen babies

A Twitter post by Pop Base says Nick Cannon has a twelfth baby with Abby De La Rosa. Nick was reported to have his 11th child, and a week later, reports of him expecting his 12th surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nick received a massive reaction, mostly from netizens who disapproved of his choices. Many expressed that they thought Nick Cannon was out of control.

@purple_swagga commented:

"Nick Cannon is welcoming newborn babies the way Taylor Swift releases new albums and remixes."

@DRlVlNGHOME2 commented:

"At this point should we even be surprised?"

@nudeobama commented:

"I think it's awesome we have the Genghis Khan of our era being tracked by social media for our entertainment."

@TineWordsmith commented:

"It's weird because he keeps circling between the same women. for example, after Lanisha Cole, he went back to produce baby number 10 with Brittany Bell then back again to Abby dela Rosa for baby number 11, then back again to Alyssa Scott to produce baby number 12."

@__liptonia commented:

"Chile I’m tired of this man!"

Faith Nketsi shares 10 pics of baby Sky, Mzansi peeps believe they look alike

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi's baby, Sky, is growing up quickly. The doting mom shared that the cute little girl will be three months old soon.

The Have Faith reality star announced in August 2022 that she gave birth to her adorable bundle of joy, Sky. She kept the full pregnancy a secret.

Recently, Faith shared on Instagram a short but sweet message to Sky. Nketsi expressed her love for her baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News