Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's affair has been giving rumourmongers a headache since they have refused to comment on their affair

The stars who welcomed a bundle of joy a few months ago charted Twitter trends following reports that Lorch had dumped the Blood and Water star for his ex

However, social media users are convinced that Lorch and Natasha tied the knot in a low-key ceremony a few weeks ago

South Africans are itching to know more details about Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane's relationship.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3 and @natasha_thahane.

Source: Instagram

The stubbing couple's affair has been marred with controversy since the beginning of their relationship. Rumours that the celeb couple had parted ways started swelling up when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all pictures.

Natasha and Lorch never confirmed nor denied that they had gone their separate ways months after welcoming their bundle of joy, who they kept top secret. However, Natasha Thahane had peeps thinking she was officially off the market when she shared a snap rocking traditional attire.

A Twitter user with the handle @KingDon_za seemed to confirm the rumours with a viral post. Taking to the microblogging platform, the tweep said the football player paid Lobola for his baby mama in a low-key ceremony. The post read:

"Lorch has paid Lobola for Natasha, when we say mind your business yall dont listen."

It wasn't long before social media users began dishing their thoughts on the claims. Many said they suspected that the stars got married.

@Jejeje312 said:

"Weeeeh! What are you saying actually? Lorch paid lobola last year August & finalised everything last Saturday."

@YummyDaddy07 wrote:

"And here you are, telling us what is not our business, you see the life you live. I'm kidding congratulations to them ..."

@Sir_Mathousand commented:

"Well, she might have noticed that the guy has only one bar left. It's no rocket science."

@NtuthukoNMM added:

"And to think that other guy tweeted ukuthi lo cherrie is pretty still, thinking he still had a chance."

