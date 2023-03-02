The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that Terry Phetho's Bryanston house would be up for sale on March 2 at 11 a.m

The investigators shared on Twitter that the luxurious property will be sold for R3-6 million after it was linked to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Scandal

A video showing the preparations made by the SIU to sell Terry Phetho's house made the rounds on the microblogging app

Moitheri "Terry" Phetho's Bryanston home will be auctioned on March 2 at 11 a.m. after she was implicated in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) scandal. The property will cost its buyer R3-R6 million.

Mzansi praised the SIU for auctioning Terry Pheto's Bryanston house after reports said she purchased it with fraudulent money. Image: @terrypheto

The Special Investigating Unit stated on Twitter that the auction came as an order from the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria. This comes after the SIU discovered that the money used by Pheto to purchase land and construct the house was fraudulently taken from a non-profit organisation that received funds from the NLC.

"The SIU investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice."

President Cyril Ramaphosa in favour of Terry Pheto's house being auctioned by the SIU

According to the SIU's other tweet, the auction is one of the ways to recover the funds lost by the state and NLC. The action was a direct order from President Cyril Ramaphosa when he authorised the corruption investigation in the NLC.

"The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC and the conduct of NLC officials, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or NLC."

Video shows proceedings of Terry Pheto's Bryanston house auction by the SIU

The SIU also shared a clip showing Terry's Bryanston home with banners alerting people that it's up for grabs. The video even zoomed in on the number to call if people on social media are interested in purchasing the luxury house.

South African citizens praise SIU for auctioning Terry Pheto's Bryanston house

@Horitshinyani said:

"We see your good work, fetch them."

@mpiyakhe8 shared:

"This should happen frequently, sikhathele."

@Tau_Lenyora posted:

"Good work. Now, she must be blacklisted for fraud and be off our screens."

@shilen135is replied:

"Great work. Can you auction off all these criminals' (from all your cases) assets that have been attached? Let's recoup some of the public money and return what we can."

@moloi_thys added:

"You are the best gift that God gave us. We have been crying a lot about corruption."

Terry Pheto in legal trouble over 12 properties and BMW, assets worth R20 Million linked to stolen charity money

In related news, Briefly News reported that Terry Pheto's name is part of a group of people who were banned from using certain assets due to their fraudulent nature. The actress was one of the owners of more than ten properties that investigators froze.

TimesLIVE reported that Terry Pheto was ordered to stay away from the following movable and immovable properties: nine luxury properties in Gauteng, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand.

The publication reports that all of these are worth 25 million, and they were frozen because they were bought with money funded by non-profits after they received a grant. The National Lotteries Commission (NLC)provided the grant, which investigated the fraudulent activities.

