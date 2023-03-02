Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's explosive interview about corruption and criminality at the power utility is still causing a stir

De Ruyter revealed that a buyer who tried to swindle money out of Eskom was never charged for the corruption despite being arrested

The knee guard saga wasn't a first-time occurrence at Eskom, as the power utility is often overcharged for basic items

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is still coming to terms with the allegations André de Ruyter made about corruption at Eskom before he was ushered out the door.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter exposed SAPS for releasing a buyer arrested for corruption without laying charges. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on My Guest Tonight With Annika Larsen, De Ruyter revealed one case: a buyer was arrested for purchasing knee guards on the power utilities' behalf for R80 000 each. The knee guards allegedly cost R320 each at retail stores.

André de Ruyter slams SAPS for releasing corrupt buyer

The former Eskom CEO expresses disappointment in the South African Police Service (SAPS) because the buyer was released without being charged only a day after being arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

De Ruyter claimed that the buyer was released on the instructions of a senior police officer.

The former Eskom CEO asked:

“Now, you have to say, how is this possible?"

Eskom habitually overpays for basic goods and services

The power utility allegedly has a history of paying well above retail prices for basic items.

According to Daily Investor, Eskom paid R940 000 for an oil storage container that retailed for R80 000 in 2020.

In a separate incident, the power utility dropped R600 000 to repair 12 grass trimmers when new ones could have been bought for R114 000.

South Africans shocked by the widespread corruption at Eskom

Here's what South Africans are saying about the knee guard saga at Eskom:

@LifeWithNolo asked:

"Where's the SIU in all of this?"

@NathieMbele complained:

"So someone charged Eskom 80k per knee guard, These cadres are on a mission."

@Mvuse_S_Ngwenya added:

"Andre de Ruyter says Eskom paid around R80K for a knee guard that cost around R320 at Builders. No company can survive this kind of milking."

@mdudk exclaimed:

"Until the day we find the courage of physical activism, I doubt this is gonna end, the ANC is intentionally messing up this country, imagine a knee guard that costs R250 charged to Eskom at a whopping R8000"

Mzansi debates ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s hero status after corruption exposé, questions track record

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the former CEO of ailing power utility Eskom André de Ruyter is still topping trending lists a full week after his controversial interview where he made allegations of ANC-sanctioned criminality at Eskom.

Veteran broadcaster Bronwyn Nielsen sparked an intense debate after she posted a tweet calling De Ruyter out for his reportedly rocky track record as a chief executive at multiple companies.

Nielson didn't pull any punches when she claimed De Ruyter being labelled a hero is nonsense.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News