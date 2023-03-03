Actress Terry Pheto's 'Lotto' house did not attract any bidders when the SIU auctioned it on Thursday

The Tsotsi star allegedly bought land in Bryanston and built the mansion with the money she allegedly siphoned from the NLC grant fund

Social media users shared mixed reactions after no one came forward to buy Terry's house despite 22 participants logging in for the online auction

Terry Pheto's lux mansion did not get any buyers. The Tsotsi actress' Bryanston home went under the hammer on Thursday, March 2.

The star allegedly built the three-storey, triple-bedroom house with the money she allegedly looted from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant fund. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is auctioning the house to get some of the money she allegedly stole from the NLC.

22 participants log in for online auction of Terry Pheto's house

TimesLIVE reports that 22 participants logged in for the online auction as no bidders were on the property.

There were only officials from the SIU at the house. The publication reports that no bidders came forward after an opening bid of a whopping R4 million.

Mzansi reacts to online auction of Terry Pheto's house

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts after no bidders came forward to buy Terry Pheto's home, allegedly constructed with illegal funds siphoned from the troubled NLC grant fund.

@stripymouse commented:

"Overpriced beyond belief."

@Mduduzi90316067 said:

"Ehh, you want the SIU to investigate you as the buyer! Nah."

@starmaking3124 wrote:

"Why has this thief not been arrested?"

GT_GrandTro commented:

"That’s because, besides the ridiculous price, the storey-to-bedroom ratio makes no sense either."

@derkus said:

"She will look nice in an ORANGE OUTFIT."

@Fifi22594635 wrote:

"House of shame, it's only tourists who will buy it. South Africans must not buy it, she must return that money."

@Nick94481890 added:

"That house is proof that money doesn't buy you taste, it is the epitome of classless trash, sorry just not my taste."

