Sports broadcaster Minnie Dlamini celebrated Father's Day with her dad and her family on Sunday, 15 June

The actress took to her social media to thank her dad for being a wonderful father to her, her siblings, and her friends

South Africans took to Dlamini's social media post on Sunday to praise her father for being a great dad

Actress Minnie Dlamini wishes her dad a happy Father's Day.

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Minnie Dlamini, who recently raised eyebrows when she vacationed in Paris, has wished her father a Happy Father's Day.

The actress who made headlines in May when she slammed MacG's apology has also thanked her father for fathering her friends.

Dlamini took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 June, to share photos of her father and her family to wish him a happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I could’ve ever asked for. God blessed me with a man who showed me how to stand up and show up for my family, to lead with strength, purpose, and love," said the TV personality.

Dlamini adds that her father raised them with intention every single day and put them first no matter what!!!

The TV personality adds that God blessed her with a father who stood tall by her side, and therefore, she stands tall in every situation she's faced.

Dlamini also reveals that her father raised her friends, too, and she's thankful because some of her friends did not have their dads in their lives.

"Lastly, thank you for helping me raise my boy, just a tiny sprinkle of the magic you gave me… I know my son will be great," she concludes.

South Africans react to Dlamini's post

@drlangangoma replied:

"Happy Father's Day to our dad."

Hlomukunomsa wrote:

"Happy Father's Day dad and brother sibalukhulu."

@Nolifamademedoit said:

"Girl. All the early morning cross-country runs. Thank you to Baba for being the best girl dad."

@KeneilweMatima wrote:

"Your mother is so beautiful, wow."

NoMpumelelelo2664 responded:

"Happy Father's day kubaba Dlamini."

@WinnieZandile replied:

"Happy father's day Sibalukhulu.Thank you for raising your daughter with love."

@IamBlessing235 said:

"Oh, what a sweet and touching caption."

@Slindy315 replied:

"Happy Father's Day to your dad. You actually, intombikasiye (girl), you look alike."

@ladykhoza said:

"Happy Father’s Day Mjay Mhlobowam (my neighbour). Uyindoda emadodeni ungubaba oqotho," (you are a man amongst men, you are a good dad).

Minnie Dlamini celebrates Father's Day.

Source: Instagram

