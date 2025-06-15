DJ Zinhle took to social media on Father's Day, and she posted a special video featuring her husband, Murdah Bongz aka Mörda

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle share a child, Asante Mahosana, and he is also the stepfather to her daughter by late rapper AKA, Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle took Father's Day as an opportunity to show some appreciation to her beloved life partner and fellow musician, Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle posted a sweet video dedicated to the father of her children, Murdah Bongz. The couple of musicians bonded over their love for the arts in a Father's Day video.

DJ Zinhle wished Murdah Bongz a happy Father's Day. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle received lots of love from her fans who chimed in on her Father's Day message to Murdah Bongz. People were raving about how much love DJ Zinhle showed Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle raves about Murdah Bongz on Father's Day

In a video on Instagram, DJ Zinhle posted a snippet of herself listening to music with Murdah Bongz. The caption of the video revealed that she was playing unreleased music for him in celebration of Father's Day. She also penned a sweet Father's Day message for her husband, thanking him for being an amazing father to both Asante and Kairo. She appreciated him as the funniest man she knows and praised him as her inspiration. DJ Zinhle said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Watching you with our girls is the real masterpiece. Thank you for being my number one supporter, especially when it comes to my music. Your belief in me means more than you know."

SA raves about DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

People showered DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz with compliments. Fans were also impressed by the song that DJ Zinhle played for her husband. Supporters appreciated Murdah Bongz's focus while listening to his wife's unreleased hit.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have paid tribute to their daughter Kairo Forbes' late dad AKA. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

mrz.banda said:

"The only couple that matters in Mzansi 🔥❤️"

mazululindy wrote:

"Beautiful music ❤️👌 please consider doing an entire album together with Thabsie."

reg___gina commented:

"Daddy is listening with that wholesome musical analysis 🧐🤓😅🥰attention to detail "

summing_official applauded:

"His face is focused, you can tell he is listening attentively to every detail of the song the song technically to hear if it doesn't need any tweaking, especially in the car system, as producers we want to make sure it translates well in the car before it goes out to the world or any other system👌🏽 @djzinhle @murdahbongz."

penny-modise gushed:

"It's the way he looks at you😍"

yo.girl.lindii was impressed:

"This song is fire 🤯Bestie you can release it tomorrow 😭🔥thank you in advance 😂"

Murdah Bongz shares sweet, loved-up moments with DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have the internet abuzz after their love-up video was shared on Instagram and made the rounds online.

Since going public, the two have wowed many with their love story, including big surprises and picture-perfect moments.

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted. Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz shared some romantic moments with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News