Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for AKA's killers to be found, as it has been five months since the rapper's death

Mbalula said he misses the late AKA, and he urged his supporters not to give up in their quest to seek justice for him

Netizens all agree with Mbalula, and many have urged the justice system not to fold its arms and actually work to find the murderers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fikile Mbalula said he misses his brother AKA in an emotional social media post. Image: @MbalulaFikile, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes' death struck a chord with millions of his fans, close friends and family.

What added more salt to the wound was the fact that his death was captured on video.

Five months later, no arrests have been made, making the Megacy lose hope in the justice system.

Fikile Mbalula calls for law enforcement to do its job in finding the killers

Taking to his Twitter account, Minister Fikile Mbalula said he misses AKA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I miss my brother AKA Kiernan Forbes this Monday morning."

He then added that his killers must be found.

"His killers must be found we cannot giveup on this."

Netizens call on the government to act on this matter and get justice

@hawXli said:

"So then do something about his death. Or are we just letting that slide like all the other problems in this country? This guy really is trying to stay relevant on Twitter these days."

@El123V said:

"So why don't the ANC bring his killers to justice instead of using AKA's name as a PR stunt."

@TheGoodNews002 asked:

"Has the government of ANC at least arrested the criminals who murdered him? Or it’s too early to ask that?"

@TheGoodNews002 said:

"Don’t you consider this ineptitude by the Ministry of police? Surely it doesn’t take so long…"

@don_pienaar said:

"Solving murder crimes in this country is not something that happens frequently."

Mbalula speaks on AKA's death, saying he was not a drug lord but he was a musician

The minister spoke in an interview with eNCA and said AKA was just a musician who was not an illegal drug lord, according to TshisaLIVE.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, also did several interviews and said she does not believe the killers will be found.

Lynn said the shooters might, but whoever paid for the hit will not. She also refused to believe her son had enemies.

Lynn Forbes remembers her late son AKA

Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes remembered her son AKA four months after his death.

The heartbroken mother said she could not believe she would never hear the words mom, coming from the rapper ever again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News