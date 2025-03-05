Former ‘Uzalo’ Stars Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo Star in New Film ‘Perfect Match’
- Former Uzalo stars Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo recently bagged new roles in the same film
- The two actors will star in the upcoming film Perfect Match which will premeire Joburg Film Festival in March 2025
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for both stars
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo recently bagged themselves new roles in the same film.
Recently, the Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on social media that the two former Uzalo actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo will star in a new film Perfect Match which will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on Saturday, 15 March 2025.
"CASTING NEWS: Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo in new film. Former Uzalo cast members star in “Perfect Match” — a rom-com movie directed by Mpho Hoelejane. The film, premiering at Joburg Film Festival, is part of the partnership the fest has with Showmax. #PerfectMatchShowmax is screening at the Joburg Film fest on 15 March 2025 at NuMetro in Hyde Park at 4PM."
‘Sibongile & the Dlaminis’ Take a Production Break, Fans React: “They Messed Up This Beautiful Show”
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Netizens congratulate the stars
Shortly after Phil Mphela made the announcement on social media, some netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:
@Khaya_dladla said:
"We love them and we love this @NayMaps @NK_Maphumulo."
@BoostingCable wrote:
"Nay Maps in a movie is always lit."
@thbo_nvg questioned:
"Are they playing love interests on it?"
@therealpollen commented:
"Nay Maps is finally free."
Nay Maps previews his new single
Meanwhile, in May 2024 the former The Queen star previewed his latest single on social media, and many netizens poured cold water over it. The video of the singer's song was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:
"Nay Maps preview his latest single Moya waseNdulo."
However, many netizens weren't feeling his new single as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.
Uzalo star Nompilo Mamphumulo responds to fake news of her death
In July 2024, Nompilo finally responded to the fake reports that declared her dead.
According to Daily Sun, the Uzalo star's family were left traumatised after fake reports that stated she died circulated on social media. Speaking to the publication, Maphumulo responded to the fake news, sharing how shocked she was when she heard about the news.
"I was shocked and even pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. How could anyone falsely claim that someone is dead while they’re still alive? To make matters worse, the news reported that I was attacked by gunmen. It’s outrageous, and I’m furious about it."
Nompilo further shared how angry the news made her as they also stipulated that gunmen ambushed her; she also urged that people should verify the news to know if they are authentic or not.
Nompilo Maphumulo announces her exit from Uzalo
In other news, Briefly News reported that Nosipho Maphumulo bid farewell to SABC 1's Uzalo after eight and half years on the show.
The actress penned a heartwarming message announcing her exit from the show that she called home for many years.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za