Former Uzalo stars Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo recently bagged new roles in the same film

The two actors will star in the upcoming film Perfect Match which will premeire Joburg Film Festival in March 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for both stars

Nay Maps and Nompilo bagges new roles. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

South African actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo recently bagged themselves new roles in the same film.

Recently, the Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on social media that the two former Uzalo actors Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo will star in a new film Perfect Match which will premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

"CASTING NEWS: Nay Maps and Nompilo Maphumulo in new film. Former Uzalo cast members star in “Perfect Match” — a rom-com movie directed by Mpho Hoelejane. The film, premiering at Joburg Film Festival, is part of the partnership the fest has with Showmax. #PerfectMatchShowmax is screening at the Joburg Film fest on 15 March 2025 at NuMetro in Hyde Park at 4PM."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens congratulate the stars

Shortly after Phil Mphela made the announcement on social media, some netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

@Khaya_dladla said:

"We love them and we love this @NayMaps @NK_Maphumulo."

@BoostingCable wrote:

"Nay Maps in a movie is always lit."

@thbo_nvg questioned:

"Are they playing love interests on it?"

@therealpollen commented:

"Nay Maps is finally free."

Actor Nay Maps stars in a new film. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nay Maps previews his new single

Meanwhile, in May 2024 the former The Queen star previewed his latest single on social media, and many netizens poured cold water over it. The video of the singer's song was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Nay Maps preview his latest single Moya waseNdulo."

However, many netizens weren't feeling his new single as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Uzalo star Nompilo Mamphumulo responds to fake news of her death

In July 2024, Nompilo finally responded to the fake reports that declared her dead.

According to Daily Sun, the Uzalo star's family were left traumatised after fake reports that stated she died circulated on social media. Speaking to the publication, Maphumulo responded to the fake news, sharing how shocked she was when she heard about the news.

"I was shocked and even pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. How could anyone falsely claim that someone is dead while they’re still alive? To make matters worse, the news reported that I was attacked by gunmen. It’s outrageous, and I’m furious about it."

Nompilo further shared how angry the news made her as they also stipulated that gunmen ambushed her; she also urged that people should verify the news to know if they are authentic or not.

Nompilo Maphumulo announces her exit from Uzalo

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nosipho Maphumulo bid farewell to SABC 1's Uzalo after eight and half years on the show.

The actress penned a heartwarming message announcing her exit from the show that she called home for many years.

Source: Briefly News