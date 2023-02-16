South African witnesses will not have to travel to Malawi to testify in the extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri

The correctional services department clarified that only State and law enforcement officials would have to travel to Malawi for the hearing

Bushiri and his wife skipped the country in 2020 after being released on bail for a fraud and money laundering case

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Correctional Services Department has cleared the air over a ruling made by the Malawi High Court regarding Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa.

Civilian witnesses will not be required to travel to Malawi for Shepard Bushiris extradition hearing: Image: AMOS GUMULIRA & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The ruling caused a stir when it was "misinterpreted" and led South Africans to believe that witnesses in the self-proclaimed prophet's trial would have to travel to Malawi to testify.

According to TimesLIVE, The department has clarified that the East African country's high court has only ordered state and law enforcement officials to testify in the extradition hearing.

The judgment states that only arresting officers and investigators must be physically present in a Malawian court for the hearing.

Why is the Correctional Services Department trying to get Shepard Bushiri extradited to South Africa?

Bushiri, whose real name is Chipiliro Gama, has been charged with money laundering and fraud along with his wife, Mary.

The charges stem from a multimillion-rand investment scheme the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church ran while he was in South Africa.

Bushiri was initially arrested when he was charged but fled the country with his family when the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court released him on R200,000 bail in 2020.

The South African correctional services department has welcomed the Malawian High Courts ruling and indicated that it is ready to comply with the judgement, SowetanLIVE reported.

