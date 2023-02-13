South African witnesses in the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case will have to appear in a Malawi court

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, filed an application to appeal an earlier decision, and Judge Bruno Kalemba ruled in their favour

The self-proclaimed prophet welcomed the ruling and said he is waiting to meet the South African witnesses

LILONGWE - A high court in Malawi has ordered South African witnesses in the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case to testify in the country.

The legal win for the most wanted fugitive came after Bushiri and his wife, Mary applied to appeal an earlier ruling by Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza that allowed the witnesses to give evidence while in South Africa.

Judge Bruno Kalemba delivered his ruling on the application on Monday, 13 February. He asked the state to make arrangements for the South African witnesses to testify in Malawi.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita said he was satisfied with the ruling. According to the Daily Sun, he added that they are awaiting a date for the continuation of the case.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri welcomes court ruling

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed prophet expressed delight and said the judgement was a “milestone victory” in the case. He said he is looking forward to meeting the witnesses in court.

According to Malawi24, Bushiri also thanked his supporters and encouraged them to continue praying. After being granted bail, the pair fled to Malawi in 2020 and are facing numerous charges related to fraud and money laundering.

