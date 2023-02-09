EFF leader Julius Malema has cleared the air about the doubts surrounding the plot to assassinate the party's secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini

Malema explained in a tweet that Dlamini was informed about the threat on his life by Police Minister Bheki Cele

South Africans are still not buying the story and wonder if Cele called Dlamini in his capacity as the Minister of Police

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dragged Police Minister Bheki Cele into his allegation that secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has a target on his back.

EFF leader Julius Malema says Marshall Dlamini received a call from Minister of Police Bheki Cele informing him of an assassination plot. Images: Brenton Geach & Mlungisi Louw

This comes after South Africans found it hard to believe that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) senior leaders are plotting to kill Dlamini.

Some people questioned the validity of the allegations and asked why a case had not been opened if the EFF had been informed about the assassination plot by the police.

Malema clears up Marshall Dlamini assassination plot doubts

Malema hit back at doubters and explained that the Minister of Police personally informed Dlamini about the plot.

The Red Berets leader responded to a tweet that said the SAPS did not know about an assassination plot to kill Dlamini.

"Our Secretary General @DlaminiMarshall was called by Minister of Police Mr Bheki Cele to inform him about the threat on his life by the IFP leadership," said Malema.

According to SowetanLIVE, SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were unaware of a police briefing to the EFF. In addition, Mathe added that citizens' safety, security and threat assessments are not ordinarily discussed in the public domain.

IFP seeks clarity from the Minister of Police Bheki Cele

The IFP is not taking the serious allegations against senior leaders lying down. According to EWN, the party has asked Cele and the State Security Agency to clarify the assassination claims against the party.

The IFP's national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the allegations were unfounded and defamatory to the political organisation. Hlengwa also argued that if the police knew about an assassination plot, they would have made arrests.

South Africans react to Marshall Dlamini's assassination plot

@Thomas89869935 said:

"He is not the police! In the same way, if the Minister of Sport came and told me Kaizer Chiefs is going to win the league, I would ask him to put it on paper first! This is why the EFF is now a joke!"

@SiyakudumisaN10 said:

"This is not correct. Cele would never transgress that much. He is a man of ethics and treats police information with the confidentiality it deserves. This would be a big disgrace from his side."

@NguluvheKhulu said:

"This one will not end well, I will wait for Liranzu to confirm."

@DrMkhumbulo2 said:

"Was Bheki Cele representing the police, the Ministry of Police or himself in that telephone conversation?"

@clinty10111 said:

"Minister doing some stirring. But I don't trust what Malema says. He lies a lot."

IFP shuts down prospects of coalitions with EFF and ANC

Briefly News previously reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) shut down the possibility of forming a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

During a media briefing on Monday, 30 January, the IFP slammed the ANC for the country's failures and accused the EFF of flip-flopping. The remarks were made after the Red Berets recently cut ties with the IFP.

After the political parties cut ties, the IFP would require support from other parties in eight municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal. However, it remained adamant that it would ask for the ANC's support, according to EWN.

