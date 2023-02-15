Ten people were arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) of R1.8 million

The group of suspects, aged between 27 and 58, appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 February

Meanwhile, Postbank plans to improve its information technology challenges that have cost the agency greatly

WESTERN CAPE - Ten people arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 February.

A group of people were arrested for defrauding the SA Social Services Agency (Sassa). Image: Brenton Geach & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The suspects, aged between 27 and 58, were arrested on Monday, 13 February and Tuesday, 14 February. The investigation began last April following claims that a group of individuals defrauded the agency.

Police spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo told The Citizen the individuals from Eastern Cape, and Western Cape allegedly submitted fraudulent medical documents to apply for disability grants at the Sassa offices in Malmesbury.

Nxumalo, the suspects were allegedly assisted by another suspect who is not a Sassa or Health official who ‘recruited’ the individuals at a fee.

He said the fraudulent activities were conducted with the help of a Sassa employee. The illegal activities cost the agency more than R1.8 million.

Postbank improves cyber security to end payment issues

Meanwhile, Postbank plans to improve its information technology challenges that have been rife with cyber-attacks. The issues caused Sassa to stop or reverse payments in some instances, EWN reported.

