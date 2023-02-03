The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed a fake advert claiming it's hiring 160 000 workers

The agency urged citizens to clarify any information they have doubts about at a Sassa office or by calling the customer care number

This is not the first instance of unsuspecting individuals being targeted by scam artists posing as Sassa online

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) rubbished claims that it is hiring 160 000 workers.

Sassa has refuted fake news suggesting that it is looking to hire 160 000 workers.

This comes after an advert began circulating on social media calling on people aged between 16 and 35 to apply for a vacancy. The post suggested that the jobs pay salaries between R176 310 and R207 681 yearly, with benefits.

Taking to Twitter, the agency urged South Africans to be aware of the “fake news” and said if citizens have doubts about a post, they should clarify the information at a Sassa office or by calling the customer care number.

Job seekers were also reminded to not share their personal information with others. The agency also reminded others to avoid following social media accounts pretending to be the official account.

Sassa warns Mzansi of scams circulating online

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told TimesLIVE that the increase in fake accounts and groups spreading false information was concerning. He said that the agency will share job vacancies on its official pages and in newspapers.

There have been numerous scam artists trying to lure in unsuspecting individuals by using Sassa’s details. Letsatsi also cautioned the public about scams regarding a R700 grant.

Sassa issues warning against fake R700 grant to lend a “helping hand” circulating on social media

Briefly News also reported that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cautioned citizens about an application form for a R700 grant that is doing its rounds on social media.

The agency labelled the post “fake” and said it was not from Sassa. The hoax post said the grant is available for people aged 18 to 35 who need a “helping hand” from the government.

Taking to Twitter, Sassa said it did not send out the message and asked citizens to ignore and delete the post.

