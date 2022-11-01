The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cautioned citizens about a “fake” R700 grant that is being circulated on social media

The hoax post said the grant is available for people aged between 18 and 35 who need a “helping hand”

A WhatsApp message was also being circulated in which scammers offered to assist people to complete their grant applications

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cautioned citizens about an application form for a R700 grant that is doing its rounds on social media.

Sassa has warned citizens of a fake R700 grant application. Image: Stock image & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

The agency labelled the post “fake” and said it was not from Sassa. The hoax post said the grant is available for people aged 18 to 35 who need a “helping hand” from the government.

Taking to Twitter, Sassa said it did not send out the message and asked citizens to ignore and delete the post.

This is not the first-time scammers attempted to target people seeking grants. According to TimesLIVE, previously, the agency warned those who received grants to be cautious of sharing personal information.

A WhatsApp message was also circulated in which scammers offered to assist people in completing their grant applications.

The agency said if personal details are given to strangers, scammers are able to change contact details on behalf of applicants.

Citizens react to the Sassa scam:

Pearl Sedibe said:

“But they promised us R700. A promise is a promise, Sassa.”

Chipå Zéze commented:

“SASSA is useless. We don’t even trust anything about them, even if they give us dates, we still have doubts.”

Stelo Mogaila posted:

“It’s not like if you apply for the R700 you’ll get it, so blue tick.”

Mokone Mametja wrote:

“We are still waiting for 670 le yona we should blue-tick it.”

Kyle Biljohn added:

“Sassa is a big joke in society.”

