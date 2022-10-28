The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the United States of America’s Embassy to back up its terrorism claims

The Red Berets believe the terrorism claim was a ploy to impact South Africa’s international reputation

The political party said the US Embassy previously made a similar warning, which could not be backed up with evidence

SANDTON - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the United States of America’s Embassy to back up its claims about the terrorist attack allegedly planned in Sandton this weekend.

The EFF has called on the US Embassy to back up its terrorism claims. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The party slammed the warning and accused the US of being “information peddlers”. A warning was issued from the Embassy related to the possible attack on large gatherings of people.

The EFF, however, believes that the claim was a ploy to impact South Africa’s international reputation. A statement issued by the political party said the US Embassy previously made a similar warning, which could not be backed up with evidence.

“We reject these warnings as part of a self-made plot to destabilise our country and damage its reputation. If the USA really seeks to protect lives, they must co-operate openly with our agencies and share evidence of their claims,” said the party.

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse told HeraldLIVE that necessary measures had been put in place following the warning and nothing will be left to chance. She added that residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Phalatse added that the government has prioritised safety and security and will avail any resources and support required by the police and government to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Citizens react to EFF’s call:

@Umzulu_Onemali said:

“Terrorist attacks got no evidence until it has happened. You gather intelligence and prevent it from happening that’s all. What evidence do you need?”

@nocturnal_views commented:

“You and your demands again. One would swear you’re the government. Watch fighters get all excited over this call as if the US government will ever answer the EFF’s call.”

@p_safcan posted:

“The EFF reminds me of a small dog barking at a lion, thinking it’s a lion too.”

Zizi Kodwa says there’s no terrorist threat to South Africa, Mzansi annoyed by lack of strategy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa assured citizens that there is no direct terrorist threat to South Africa. He was speaking at the National Press Club in Pretoria on Thursday, 27 October, when he made the remarks.

Kodwa’s comments follow the United States of America Embassy’s warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

The deputy minister does not believe there is any real risk; however, he admitted that the country’s terrorism strategy needed work, according to EWN. He cautioned citizens against panicking following the warning.

Source: Briefly News