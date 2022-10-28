Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa assured citizens that there is no direct terrorist threat to South Africa

The deputy minister does not believe there is any real risk but said the country’s terrorism strategy needs work

Kodwa said the United States Embassy’s terrorism warning must be taken seriously and urged citizens to be vigilant

PRETORIA - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa assured citizens that there is no direct terrorist threat to South Africa. He was speaking at the National Press Club in Pretoria on Thursday, 27 October, when he made the remarks.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said there's no terrorist threat to the country. Image: Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

Kodwa’s comments follow the United States of America Embassy’s warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

The deputy minister does not believe there is any real risk; however, he admitted that the country’s terrorism strategy needed work, according to EWN. He cautioned citizens against panicking following the warning.

Kodwa said intelligence representatives had met relevant US authorities regarding the alert. He said that the role of intelligence is not to create panic in the country.

The deputy state security minister said such warnings must be taken seriously, and citizens should be vigilant. He said that “protocols and courtesy” were involved in dealing with intelligence services.

Kodwa added that South Africa is vulnerable as a country, but there are no direct terrorist threats to the country, according to the Daily Maverick.

Citizens react to the SSA’s remarks:

@I_Am_MeNotYou said:

“Bruh, the Biggest Terrorists are in SA Government. What’s your strategy? Good luck.”

@Ladonadici commented:

“Reactive as always incompetent people in Big Positions know nothing of what’s happening under their noses.”

@mageba4uv added:

“Like there were no threats in last July’s riots who can believe this clown.”

