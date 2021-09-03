Defence Committee Drops Probe into Corruption Against Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has dropped the investigation against former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The reason given was that the whistle-blower in the case had not given an affidavit nor did they cooperate with the Committee

Mapisa-Nqakula was accused of corruption as she allegedly received cash and gifts to the sum of R5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The investigation against former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqaula have been dropped by Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence. The investigation was into allegations of corruption levelled against her.

Reports state that the reasoning behind the above is due to the fact that they were unable to get an affidavit from the whistle-blower who originally alleged that Mapisa-Nqakula was involved in corruption.

Defence Committee drops investigation into corruption against speaker Mapisa-Nqakula. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Committee was asked to probe the incident and received no support or cooperation from the whistle-blower. They had until 31 August for their mandate.

According to TimesLIVE, Cyril Xaba and Mamagaase Nchabeleng chaired the committee. They released a statement stated that they were disappointed that the whistle-blower sent the committee around in an attempt to find out the relevant information.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A report by SABC News revealed that a while ago it was reported that Mapisa-Nqakula received money and gifts amounting R5 million. This money allegedly came from someone working for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The report continued by explained that the matter was reported to the UDM's Bantu Holomisa.

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula under investigation for corruption

Previously, Briefly News reported that as members of Assembly took a vote to elect the new Speaker of Parliament, corruption allegations against former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her tenure were mounting.

According to News24, two months ago, a task team to investigate the damning allegations of corruption was appointed by the Joint Standing Committee of Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula is being accused of taking kickbacks and receiving very expensive gifts that include luxury bags that reportedly amount to R5 million from a contractor that was appointed by the Department of Defence.

The former minister is also accused of spending a whopping R7 million on chartering aircraft and luxurious hotel stays.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Mapisa-Nqakula also used the South African National Defence Force's aircraft to fly six members of the African National Congress to Zimbabwe, according to a report by BusinessLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za