President Cyril Ramaphosa debunked the rumours of a terrorist attack in Sandton

The president cleared the air while welcoming Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to the nation for a state visit

Ramaphosa also criticised the US Embassy for not following proper protocol when it issued the security alert

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rubbished the security alert issued by the embassy of the United States of America.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the public that the US Embassy's warnings of a Terrorist attack in Sandton were unfounded. Image: Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

The alert, which warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton this weekend, has had South Africans on edge, but President Ramaphosa assured that the claims are unfounded.

The president made the assurance during his opening address at the beginning of a state visit by Spanish head of state Pedro Sánchez in Pretoria on Thursday, 27 October, EWN reported.

Ramaphosa also criticised the US Embassy for not following protocol in releasing the alert. The president added that the South African government is currently engaging with the embassy to find out where it received its information and is continuing to look into the claims TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to President Ramaphosa's assurances

South Africans don't know who to believe, the nation's president or the leaders of the free world.

Here are some comments:

@OfentseZA asked:

Does ZA not have intelligence if we are being warned about a terrorist attack by the US embassy?

Veaney Hanson Mooloo claimed:

"Can we blame them for being proactive? As the world knows how slapgat government of SA is."

Kamogelo Mokotedi speculated:

"He's embarrassed, if the attack happens, he will be shocked on Monday, and Bheki Cele will visit the victim's families."

Annette Van Rensburg added:

"They probably reported it to Sandton police station, but no action was taken."

Sizwe Sethu commented

"Unfortunately, I believe the Americans more than our government. We don't have intelligence in our country."

Sandton terrorist threat: Organisers consider cancelling events as UK also raises alarm

In a related story, Briefly News reported that event organisers in Sandton are considering shutting down activities and parties after a security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack.

The US embassy raised the alarm on Wednesday, 26 October, when it released a statement claiming that terrorists may be planning a coordinated attack in the greater Sandton area on Saturday, 29 October.

While the US embassy's security alert was vague, the UK government has released a more detailed warning indicating that the main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh, formerly known as ISIL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News