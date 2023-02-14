Members of the Economic Freedom Fighter and Police Minister Bheki Cele got into a heated argument

EFF accused Cele of knowing about an alleged assassination attempt on the party’s secretary, general Marshall Dlamini

Social media users ridiculed the EFF’s claims, saying that they were nothing more than a cheap political ploy

PRETORIA - Members of the EFF and Police Minister Bheki Cele hurled accusations at each other over an alleged assassination.

The drama occurred during the joint sitting in parliament on the first of two days of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday, 14 February, leaving many highly concerned. The EFF accused Cele of knowing about an alleged plan to kill the party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

This comes after the Red Berets accused the Inkatha Freedom Party of plotting to kill the SG. However, the IFP denied the claims and said it would approach Cele over the EFF’s remarks.

Cele told the house that Dlamini visited him and “begged” him to confirm that he had knowledge about the IFP’s alleged plot to kill him, IOL reported. He claimed that the EFF SG vowed to make his life difficult after denying the accusations.

The remarks left Dlamini fuming and labelled the police minister a coward who was afraid of the IFP. Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema shared similar sentiments.

The politician slammed Cele’s remarks and accused him of working in cahoots with criminals. He added:

“The only way we can be defeated in dealing with crime is only when the leadership of the police is working with criminals. The leadership of the police works with drug Lords, the leadership of the police works with izinkabi, the leadership of the police is in the payroll of hit men and women of this country,” said Malema.

According to TimesLIVE, the Red Berets leader also called for Cele to resign. He added the police minister failed the people of South Africa.

Mzansi reacts to EFF’s claims made against Minister Bheki Cele

@TshephoJonathan said:

“Irresponsible accusations by Malema, that was very low of him.”

@Nkullu07 commented:

“These are serious allegations Bheki Cele must clear his name otherwise will remain as fact, you can't say this is cheap politics, think?”

@XMboxo posted:

“Cheap politics Malema haw.”

@skjagg wrote:

“Surely people can see how deranged Malema is. This guy will say absolutely anything to get attention. We need to stop giving him any airtime.”

@jaleroux2004 added:

“Oh, please!! Cele couldnn’t plot anything if he tried.”

