An old video of AKA addressing the rumours that he was living a fake lavish life resurfaced

The rapper was asked about the claims that he had no money, to which he said he had never struggled financially

Mzansi admired how straightforward AKA had always been, saying he was authentic

AKA once weighed in on the speculations that he was struggling financially. Images: akaworldwide

Mzansi uncovered an old AKA interview where he was asked about his alleged fake lifestyle. The late rapper revealed that he had never once struggled financially, and asked for proof of the claims and sources.

AKA addresses fake rich allegations

One thing about AKA, he had no filter during conversations and always spoke his mind on and off the record.

We saw this in an interview with DJ Sabby where the Congratulate rapper was asked about the claims that he leads a fake lavish life.

There were speculations that certain celebs' lifestyles aren't what they presented to the public, and AKA was a victim of these allegations.

In a 2018 video posted by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, AKA addressed the allegations his former business partner, Prince Nyembe made about them not doing so well, with the rapper saying he had never struggled financially.

Prince was AKA's partner at Beam Group, who was also rumoured to have used the rapper's money to gift him a Rolex watch.

"I've never struggled for money, ever, can you guys think of a time when I was struggling for money? Who is your source of information?

"I've been straight for many years, before Beam Group. I was the South African male artist of the year in 2012."

Mzansi weighs in on AKA interview

Netizens showed love to AKA and how he always spoke his mind:

Superliciousnes showed love to AKA:

"I loved him so much for the fact that he didn't have a filter, he was himself. Live longer, Mega."

KhopotsoLutre said:

"AKA was iconic."

SucceedN wrote:

"I miss him so much."

SkinnyJagger posted:

"I loved him for exactly this!"

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that AKA was avoiding Sabby's question by being confrontational:

RenzYung recalled:

"Prince sat here with Sabby when Beam was just starting out, and said the money wasn’t there. That’s what Sabby was referring to."

lesomo_sunny asked:

"So, are we gonna pretend that the guy was never kicked out of Oskido's townhouse and didn't have money for rent? That's why he had to crash on Da LES' couch."

injaivukile called AKA out:

"I won't lie, this dude was annoying at times. This was a perfectly fine question, he just didn't want to answer them because it made him and his partner seem unprofessional and clueless; which they were, that's why Beam tanked."

