Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande's marriage is reportedly at risk after a woman from Sandton claimed to be Dumi's wife, stating she received a prophecy about it

Dumi Mkokstad's father, Falithenjwa Nzimande, disclosed that this was not the first time such an incident occurred

Despite these claims, Dumi vehemently denied knowing the woman and had no knowledge of her, leading his father to involve the police for her safety

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Award-winning gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his beautiful wife Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande's marriage is reportedly under threat after a woman from Sandton rocked up at Dumi's parents' house claiming to be his wife.

Dumi Mkokstad and Dr Ziphozenkosi’s marriage is reportedly under threat. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Source: Instagram

Joburg woman allegedly claims to be Dumi Mkokstad's wife

Dumi Mkokstad's father recently revealed that a woman claiming to be his son's wife went to his house in Mt Ayliff, Eastern Cape. Falithenjwa Nzimande told Sunday World that this is not the first time the incident has taken place.

He said several women have rocked up at his doorstep claiming to be Mkokstad's wives or lovers. Speaking about the recent incident, Nzimande said the woman said she came from Sandton, Johannesburg to meet her husband after receiving a prophecy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Dumi Mkokstad was told about the incident and he vehemently denied knowing the woman. The singer who recently welcomed a baby boy with Dr Ziphozenkosi said the unidentified lady was not his wife or fiancée.

Falithenjwa Nzimande then took the woman to the police. He said:

"She said she received a prophecy from her bishop that she was Dumi’s chosen wife. She said that Dumi is married to the wrong woman and that she is the right one for him.

"We contacted Dumi and he had no knowledge of the woman. We then took her to the police station for her safety.

"I believe she was sent back to Johannesburg and we’ve never heard of her since then."

Dumi Mkokstad's father said this is not the first time

Many women have allegedly claimed to be the singer's wives or girlfriends since his fairytale wedding in 2019. According to Nzimande, around this time last year, another woman also claimed to be Dumi's wife.

This one reportedly took things a step further when she brought framed pictures with the gospel singer.

"She said she was from East London and claimed to be the chosen one for Dumi. She even had framed photos of Dumi and herself."

Dumi Mkokstad celebrates leading Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations with 5 nods

In more news about Dumi Mkokstad, Briefly News reported that he is leading the 16th edition of the Crown Gospel Awards nominations with five nods. The talented gospel star celebrated the major success with a post on his social media page.

South African gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad failed to keep calm after scooping five nominations at the 16th edition of Crown Gospel Music Awards. The star was nominated in the Best Gospel Album, Best Live Recording, Best Songwriter for Vumbilemnandi, Best Collaboration and Best Male categories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News