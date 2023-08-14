Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad's wife Dr Ziphozenkosi recently wowed her Instagram followers when she shared stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot

The mom-to-be flaunted her bump in an elegant green dress and matching sandal heels

Dr Ziphozenkosi also shared an emotional message to her unborn baby boy and said he is already a blessing to their family

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi are waiting patiently for their baby boy. The gospel singer's beautiful wife who announced they were having a baby boy with a gender reveal video recently shared stunning snaps from her maternity photoshoot.

Dumi Mkokstad’s wife Dr Ziphozenkosi posted pictures from her maternity shoot. Image: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

Dumi Mkokstad's wife Dr Ziphozenkosi shares lovely pictures

Dr Ziphozenkosi can't wait to meet her baby boy with her husband Dumi Mkokstad. The couple who already have two beautiful daughters announced they are expecting a third baby, a boy.

The lovely mom-to-be who revealed she was having a baby boy in a sweet video shared on her timeline also shared lovely pictures from her maternity shoot. If the pictures on her page are to be believed, the stunner oozed elegance in a green maternity dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dr Ziphosenkosi also posted a heartwarming message to her little one, telling him how much the family loves him already. Part of the caption read:

"To my precious baby boy: You are loved beyond understanding. I pray for you every moment I get and already know what a blessing you are to our family. I thank God for your life & know it is by His grace that we made it so far. You are deeply loved dear son "

Dr Ziphozenkisi's followers react to her lovely snaps

Social media users can't get enough of Dr Ziphozenkosi's baby bump. Many took to the star's comments section with heartwarming reactions.

@that_zulu_chick commented:

"An ideal mother prays for her baby even before birth & introduces the baby to God before anything else after birth."

@norma.mngoma wrote:

"You are such a great mom Zipho ❤️❤️"

@shanduqueen said:

"Baby boy, you will be great! You will do great in the world! May the Lord keep you and guide you all the days of your life. In Jesus name!❤️"

@deneokashe added:

"UMama e EastLondon- uBoy is blessed ngo Mama one ntliziyo entle."

Ayanda Thabethe gives fans a glimpse of her whimsical all-white baby shower, confirms she is having a baby boy

In more news about mommies-to-be, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe is living every girl's dream. the star who made headlines when she announced that she is expecting her second child with her man Peter Matsimbe has been sharing more heartwarming content about her pregnancy journey.

It is pregnancy season in celebville and Ayanda Thabethe is leading with the most stunning content. The star recently had Mzansi taking notes on how to throw a proper baby shower when she shared a glimpse of her stunning event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News