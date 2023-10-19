Lerato Mahlangu and her hubby, Sibusiso Mahlangu, were back in court after they were arrested for killing Lerato's ex-boyfriend, Sibusiso Sithebe

The duo was arrested after Sibusiso was caught driving a dead person's car and was himself declared dead

It emerged that they allegedly killed Sithebe to get Mahlangu's policy payouts and fake his death and netizens compared them to Thabo Bester, Nandi Magudumana and Rosemary Ndlovu

The woman, who allegedly killed her ex-lover to fake her husband's death so that they could get insurance payouts, is expected to apply for bail in November.

Lerato Mahlangu and her husband, Sibusiso Mahlangu, appeared in court on 19 October for allegedly killing her former beau.

Netizens were so stunned by them that they called them the next Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana. They also compared her to convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Couple arrested for killing woman's ex

Briefly News previously reported that the young woman and her husband were arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen car. His case caught attention because he was declared dead the previous year. Police did investigations and found that the person buried in his place was Lerato's ex-boyfriend, the father of her daughter.

According to TimesLIVE, the couple appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court. They are facing premeditated murder charges, defeating the administration of justice and fraud. The state asked to postpone the bail hearing because Lerato's place of residence has to be confirmed.

They also highlighted that they are trying to get a High Court date and an indictment. National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana revealed that the couple allegedly murdered Sibusiso Sithebe at their house and burned his body early last year. They were arrested months later.

South Africans stunned

Netizens on Facebook were taken aback at the couple's alleged crimes and compared them to Thabo Bester and Nandi Magudumana.

Thapelo Mkhonto said:

“She’s the long-lost twin sister of Rosemary Ndlovu and Nandipha Bester.”

Sandile Bhodlinyama added:

“Nandi and Bester.”

ThembiA Fisto Mhlanga asked:

“Isn’t this GBV? Where is the ANC Women’s League? We usually see them when it’s the other way around. Where are those other groups to protest against her bail application?”

Inno Menzie Watkins:

“She learned from Rosemary.”

Rosemary Ndlovu caught with contraband

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Rosemary Ndlovu was charged with possession of contraband.

The woman, convicted of killing her family members for insurance payouts, was caught with a cellphone in prison in July. Netizens said that she was acting like this because she might stay in prison for the rest of her life and had nothing to lose.

