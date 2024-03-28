Sydney Mfunda Gcaba, a prominent KZN taxi boss, was named as the paymaster in AKA and Tibz's murders, allegedly paying over R800K for the hit

The money trail showed that Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, the alleged mastermind, received the funds from Gcaba and distributed R665,000 among the accused

Gwabeni has claimed that the money he received was from a legit business transaction from a reputable company

AKA's ongoing murder trial took an unexpected turn after prominent KZN taxi boss Sydney Mfunda Gcaba was named as the paymaster in rapper AKA and his friend Tibz's murders.

The country was shocked after the revelation that Gcaba, a prominent businessman from one of the most feared taxi mafia families in KZN made the payment for AKA's assassination. The reports come after the alleged mastermind Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni's bank statements showed that he received the money from Gcaba.

According to TimesLIVE, a detective investigating the high-profile murders told the Durban Magistrate's Court that a money trail showed them that Gwabeni received more than R800K from Gcaba hours before AKA and Tibz's brutal murders outside Wish Restaurant in Durban.

Bank statements presented during the bail hearing showed that R803,455 was paid to Gwabeni from Blue Circle, a company sorely owned by Gcaba. The mastermind then assembled a team of hitmen and distributed the funds to them after the murders.

How was the R800K distributed among the accused

The reports in the media show that the Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni played a huge part in the late rapper's murder. Soon after receiving the funds into his FNB account from Gcaba, Gwabeni reportedly distributed R665,000 to his co-accused.

Per the bank statements presented to the court, the Ndimande trio, Lindokuhle, Malusi, and Lindani received R133K, each while Mkhwanazi received R100K in his account and the other R33K was shared into his spouse's account. Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande also received a total of R133K in his accounts.

AKA murder's alleged hitman explains why R800K was paid into his account

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gwabeni explained why he received the money in his account. The accused said the money was from a reputable company he has done business with for years.

A video shared on the micro-blogging app, X shows Gwabeni's lawyer explaining why he received the money in his account. The businessman also revealed why he shared the money with the co-accused.

