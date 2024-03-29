It's reported that the case against former Bafana Bafana player Thamsanqa Gabuza has been withdrawn

This comes after the soccer player and his ex-girlfriend allegedly reached an out-of-court settlement for damaging her belongings

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the matter, where some claimed Gabuza had not changed while others congratulated him

The court allegedly withdrew Thamsanqa Gabuza's case after he reached a settlement. Images: gabuzaofficial31

Thamsanqa Gabuza's court case has reportedly been withdrawn after he reached an out-of-court settlement with his ex-girlfriend. The TS Galaxy star was accused of damaging his former partner's belongings valued at over R50K.

Thamsanqa Gabuza case withdrawn

After months of hogging headlines for losing his cool on his ex-girlfriend, Thamsanqa Gabuza's case is said to have been withdrawn.

The former Bafana Bafana star was accused of damaging his former partner, Zikhona Zode's property, a laptop and cellphone, after she turned him down.

According to The South African, the pair managed to iron things out and settled their matter out of court, leading to the case being withdrawn.

Briefly News previously reported that Gabuza faced arrest after failing to appear in court, but the warrant was eventually withdrawn.

Mzansi weighs in on Thamsanqa Gabuza's case

Netizens are relieved that Thamsanqa Gabuza was a free man and that his case was withdrawn:

onetimepantsula said:

"Wow, congratulations to him. But can he come back to the game, please?"

baloyi_richard wrote:

"Their hatred for the Iron Duke is crystal clear like the blue sky."

alfredmnyathi

"It is only through the word of God that our hearts can be pure and accepted to our Lord Jesus."

Meanwhile, some netizens believe that the former Bafana Bafana player needs to stay away from women because of his bad temper, noting his alleged domestic violence dispute from 2017:

MxolisiDumisa said:

"He shouldn't do it again."

LizoL12 wrote:

"The dropping of charges doesn't make one less of a woman abuser."

TebogoMolema1 posted:

"Soccer depresses our players and destroys relationships and our families."

MawandeMothibe advised:

"He must stay away from women."

