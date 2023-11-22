Football lovers are responding to the charges facing TS Galaxy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza

He was expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on multiple charges associated with GBV and damage to property

Social media users are worried by the growing trend of soccer players and celebs who are accused of such offences

Soccer star Thamsanqa Gabuza appeared at Alexandra Magistrate Court on new GBV-related charges. Images: @gabuzaofficial31

Haike, TS Galaxy player Thamsanqa Gabuza might have dug himself into a big hole after he was accused of attempting to rape, assaulting and damaging his former girlfriend's property.

He was expected to account for the accusations at Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 22 November, for the charges.

Footballer Thamsanqa Gabuza faces GBV-related charges

The 31-year-old unnamed girlfriend accused him of damaging her laptop and cellphone in her Sandton residence on 11 November, the Daily Sun reported.

It wasn't the first time he was accused of domestic violence. According to IOL, the former Orlando Pirates player was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Boitshoko Tala and stealing R40K worth of her belongings.

Social media users shocked by Thamsanqa Gabuza's GBV-related charges

Netizens were disturbed by the former Bafana Bafana player and his shocking GBV-related charges and said:

@Mbongeni_Kupiso said:

"Yoh impundu will be the end of us as men."

@VITO_G_Wagon was concerned:

"Someone must get him a good translator before he pleads guilty unaware."

@mo_thabiso weighed in:

"It’s easy to go to jail as a man in Satafrika, as long as there’s a woman around, sometimes the mother and her daughter fabricate rape against you."

@VTshatsha predicted:

"He won’t go to jail like the other one."

@Tobisani1 said:

"I hope they not framing him."

@tthatomokhele observed:

"Lorch and now Gabuza. Can only be Pirates-associated players."

@TysonSiza was shocked:

"These are serious allegations!"

Thembinkosi Lorch was handed a suspended sentence

In a related Briefly News story, another Orlando Pirates player, Tembinkosi Lorch, was in and out of court after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault.

Lorch was found guilty of the charges but was then handed a five-year suspended sentence, which angered social media users.

