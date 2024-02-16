The Alexandra Magistrate's Court has cancelled the former Orlando Pirates player Thamsanqa Gabuza's warrant of arrest

This was after the former Bafana Bafana football player submitted a doctor’s letter before the court

Thamsanqa was also faced with jail time after he missed his previous court appearance in January 2024

Thamsanqa Gabuza's warrant of arrest was cancelled by the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

The TS Galaxy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza's court woes are far from over, as the star still has an ongoing attempted sexual abuse, domestic violence and malicious damage to property case since last year.

Gabuza's warrant of arrest is cancelled

The former Bafana Bafana player has been the talk of town since last year November after he was faced with three new GBV-related cases at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court. The 36-year-old footballer made headlines after it was said that he couldn't afford R5000 bail.

According to Sunday World, the former Orlando Pirates player's warrant of arrest was cancelled by the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 15 February 2024, after he submitted a certificate from the doctor as an explanation as to why he missed his court date last month.

The star was trending after the news and gossip page MDNews reported that Gabuza could face jail time as he didn't appear at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in January 2024.

Netizens weigh in to Gabuza facing jail time

After the news of Gabuza set to face jail time circulated on social media, many netizens weighed in and shared their views. See some of the comments below:

@Okuhle_CFM said:

"No he shouldn't fumble his dreams like this , what is he doing now? "

@boskeedo wrote:

"Pirates players and prison same whatsapp group."

@Harvest93971639 shared:

"Results of being Jali’s friend."

@busiwe_bubu responded:

"Gabuza though."

@Aria4991 responded:

"This guy lacks serious discipline."

@Sandiso__N mentioned:

"I fear women...it's either they can help you build your future or destroy you."

Thembinkosi Lorch was handed a suspended sentence

In a related Briefly News story, another Orlando Pirates player, Tembinkosi Lorch, was in and out of court after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault.

Lorch was found guilty of the charges but was handed a five-year suspended sentence, angering social media users.

