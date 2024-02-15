The EFF KZN spokesperson, Mzawikayise Brian Blose, has been arrested following his involvement in Ngizwe Mchunu's attack

EFF men attacked the controversial radio presenter during his press conference in Durban last month

The KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that Blose was arrested in connection with cases of malicious damage to property and theft

EFF KZN Spokesperson Mazwi Blose was arrested for malicious damage to property. Image: @mazwiblose, @ngizweonline

The drama continues as one of the men who attacked Ngizwe Mchunu during his press conference at a private location in Durban last month was taken to police custody recently.

EFF KZN spokesperson Mazwi Blose arrested

Once again, the EFF and controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu made headlines following the arrest of the EFF KZN spokesperson, Mazwikayise Brian Blose, on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.

Mazwi was arrested for allegedly attacking Nigizwe Mchunu with a group of men last month in Durban; Blose's arrest took place after Mchunu opened a case against the men who disrupted his conference. The news and gossip page MDNews shared on their Twitter (X) page that Blose was arrested for malicious damage to property and theft, which he allegedly committed on 23 January 2024.

The KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that Blose was arrested. He said:

"Authorities have apprehended Mazwikayise Brian Blose, a 37-year-old individual, in relation to incidents of malicious damage to property and theft that reportedly occurred on January 23, 2024. The accused is accused of vandalizing cameras, chairs, and a table, as well as unlawfully taking a cellphone during an incident at a hotel on K. E Masinga Road in Durban.

"He made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court yesterday and was released on a warning and will appear again in court at a later date."

Netizens respond to Blose's arrest

Shortly after it was known that Blose had been arrested, social media users shared their views; see some of the comments below:

@NtateWilliams expressed:

"Ziyakhale ke Manje."

@_simplyenny said:

"Azikhale!!"

@Patrickmbhele responded:

"But this is so unnecessary man."

@FreshAirlfc wrote:

"I hear you right, buh this video shows how weak and coward Ngizwe is. Daiiman just flip the table and scatter phones and mics but my guy is waiting for some groupie to just shout hey wena hey wena he had every chance to defend himself but my foldedweak"

@Linges_1907 replied:

"EFF if you still want to be relevant in KZN, leave Ngizwe alone."

@Sakhile_Azania commented:

"Ziku loud speaker

Ngizwe Mchunu set to rival EFF's Manifesto

In a previous report from Briefly News wrote that word on the street is that Mchunu's carnival is set to rival the EFF's Durban Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

A picture of the star posing at Gugu Dlamini Park, Durban Central, where his event will be happening, was posted by freelance journalist Sihle Mavuso on Twitter.

