Controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu pressed charges against the men who attacked him

The men were seen on video disrupting Ngizwe's press conference about the EFF in Durban on Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Ngizwe told the police officer that was assisting him that the people who disrupted his press conference were wearing 'EFF gear'

Ngizwe Mchunu pressed charges against his attackers. Image: @ngizweonline

Ngizwe Mchunu can't seem to stay away from trouble and controversy. The radio personality recently held a press conference which ended up with tables and chairs being thrown around, he then decided to report the matter the legal way.

Ngizwe Mchunu presses charges

The controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been making headlines recently after he was attacked by a group of men during his press conference addressing his drama with the EFF political party in Durban, on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

The star not so long ago went to the South African Police station and opened a case against those men that attacked him and violently disrupted his press conference in Durban.

A video of the star at a police station was shared on social media by a Twitter (X) user @ZANewsFlash who captioned it:

"WATCH: Ngizwe Mchunu pressing charges against the people who disrupted his press conference about the EFF in Durban yesterday. He told the police officer that attended him that a majority of the people that violently disrupted his press conference were wearing EFF gear."

Watch the video below:

SA react to Ngizwe Mchunu pressing charges

Shortly after the clip circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to Ngizwe pressing charges. See some of the reactions below:

@sbo_nelou said:

"Early signs of psychosis."

@Ora_lee2 questioned:

"Why is everything being recorded?"

@MoyaProf shared:

"Last night I was rebuked for saying the hooligans who violated the rights of Mr Mchunu were EFF members in good standing. No matter how much facts you can bring on the table, fighters will always protect each other."

@Sizarhwayiza responded:

"Those close to Ngizwe must warn him. It will end in tears and a criminal record. Thise boys are visible in that video. He hasn't messed his life alone but the future of those little men."

@LeboLebo___replied:

"This simply shows how staged it is. They were wearing EFF regalia underneath and somehow Ngizwe Mchunu knows about that... Because he told them to."

@JeffreyMash wrote:

"He never gets tired enough of ruining his career and personal life."

Ngizwe claims EFF leader Julius Malema wants him to join party

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party. This was allegedly to increase the numbers of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In December 2023, Ngizwe verbally attacked Julius Malema over his remarks about the Springboks' World Cup win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

