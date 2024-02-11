The EFF shared its political manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and Julius Malema made a speech

Julius Malema's address let supporters know about the party's plans and what they envision for South Africa

The president of the EFF had to shut down buzz after an incident on stage caught many people's attention

DURBAN - Julius Malema spoke at Moses Mabhida Stadium. He delivered the EFF's political manifesto ahead of the 2024 election.

Julius Malema shared the EFF manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium, and he suffered a mishap he had to explain. Image: Guillem Sartorio / Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the EFF was trending on social media, and a video of an incident he had on stage was circulating. South Africans were speculating until Julius Malema addressed them on X aka Twitter.

Julius Malema caught on camera with runny nose

During a speech, Julius Malema's nose was running, and he did not realise. In a video shared by @MikeRamothwala, some mucus flowed down his nose and nearly touched the microphone. Malema soon realised and wiped his nose.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the below:

Julius Malema addresses public concerns

The video of Julius Malema left many people curious about his nose. Many people made unfounded speculations that he was using illegal substances.

Julius Malema laughed off tweets from naysayers. The EFF leader pointed out haters did not have proper criticism for EFF.

In a tweet, Julius Malema explained that he had a sinus problem due to the weather. Julius detailed that he thought the wind was running down his face before he realised it was a runny nose. Read his full explanation below:

@gndzongana said:

"We understand my brother, haters are eating humble pie."

@locate_the commented:

"You are who you think you are. You are the future of this country not la bo Tintswalo."

@Fighter_Azania wrote:

"Every healthy person's body would react the way yours did underbthe circumstances. There's nothing to point to there Comrade President. We're happy it rained on you, it anointed you. Next stop, MahlambaNdlopfu, Phakathi Inside."

@jenna_original added:

"Leadership, don't worry, you were amazing."

@SthembiD agreed:

"I thought you had flue all along my president. We love you."

EFF confident with pro-immigration policy

Briefly News previously reported that The EFF is due to deliver its manifesto ahead of the 2024 elections. The political party holds a strong stance that is pro immigration.

The EFF's treasure general explained why the EFF will not buckle despite pressure to have a stricter immigration stance. The EFF's position on immigration got mixed reactions from online users.

The EFF was under fire after Julius Malema inspected shops to analyse the foreign-to-local employment ratio. Despite the visits the eff has remained pro-immigration according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News