AKA and Tibz's murder investigation is facing a new delay as the extradition case for suspects Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande is postponed to 20 March 2024

According to the reports, the case was postponed due to missing documents from South African authorities

Fans expressed frustration over the slow progress, demanding swift justice for the rapper and his friend

AKA and Tibz's murder investigation has reportedly encountered another stumbling block after the extradition case of the two suspects Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande was postponed to 20 March.

Ndimande brothers' extradition case postponed

It looks like AKA and Tibz's murder case is going to take longer than expected. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about the high-profile case.

According to the popular entertainment blog MDN News, the extradition of the two brothers Malusi and Siyabonga Ndimande who are among the murder suspects has been postponed again. Per the post, the process was delayed due to the failure of the South African authorities to file the proper documents. The post's caption read:

"The extradition case of the two suspects in the AKA and Tibz murder, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, has been postponed to March 20, 2024, pending the submission of a formal application for extradition from South African officials."

Fans demand justice for AKA and Tibz

Social media users are not backing down in their quest to ensure their favourite rapper gets the justice he deserves.

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"The case should be expedited so that they can be taken to SA ASAP to face the wrath of the law."

@Mavovo2019 said:

"But the Tanzania one for Bester was quick. Something is not adding up here."

@muzi2104 added:

"So South Africa has not submitted the application up to now? Kanjani vele?"

Lynn Forbes speaks up amid arrest of AKA’s suspected murderers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the mother of the slain rapper, AKA, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year, broke her silence about her progress since her son was murdered.

It has been over a year since the Lemonade hitmaker was murdered in Durban, and his mother, Lynn Forbes, still finds it hard to move on with her life after she lost her son.

