AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, broke her silence about trying to pick up the pieces of her life on Instagram

This came after the suspected murderers of the slain rapper were revealed recently

Lynn shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories that she will continue to live her life because that is what AKA would've wanted

Lynn Forbes broke his silence after the arrest of her son's murderers. Image: @lynnforbesza

The mother of the slain rapper, AKA, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year, broke her silence about her progress since her son was murdered.

Lynn Forbes speaks up after the arrest of AKA's murder suspects

It has been over a year since the Lemonade hitmaker was murdered in Durban, and his mother, Lynn Forbes, still finds it hard to move on with her life after she lost her son.

Recently, the motivational speaker spoke up about trying to pick up the pieces of her life and continue living shortly after the suspected murderers of AKA were revealed not so long ago.

The star shared heartfelt messages on her Instagram story about how the slain rapper would have wanted her to continue living her life. She wrote:

"I know that the best way for me to honour you is to live my life. That is what you would want. I’m trying.

"Your messages are always welcome. They don’t traumatise me. I cherish every message, even the ones I never get to see. I appreciate your love and support, it gives me strength when I need it most."

See the posts below:

Lynn Forbes has been very open about her grief ever since the news of AKA's death was shared on social media. The star previously mentioned how people think big days cause the most grief but emphasised that grief is every day.

