Lynn Forbes opened up about the loss of her son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and how she deals with grief.

Lynn Forbes opened up about grief as she opened up about losing her son AKA. Image: @lynnforbes

Lynn Forbes speaks on her son's passing

Motivational speaker Lynn Forbes continued to grieve her late son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes a year after his passing. On her Instagram account, Lynn mentioned how people think big days cause the most amount of grief but emphasised that grief is an everyday thing.

"EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. People might think it’s the big dates that hurt the most, but grief lives in the everyday. It’s in the personal rhythms of everyday life that I feel your absence the most."

Mzansi expresses heartbreak over AKA's death

The Megacy still finds it hard to believe that AKA has passed away. Many people expressed their disbelief in heartfelt responses to Lynn's post.

nonhlanhla_mthinsi:

"Kairo growing up with a dad just because of evil people…Lynn having to see another day without her son…look how perfect yall looked."

neofab_:

"You are so right, mamzo. You wake up and you see something, smell something, somebody says something that your loved one loved saying, you see a TV show and it engulfs you all over again. That reality that you are never seeing this person ever again, strikes you once more. Grief is something else. This 'an angel watching over you blah blah blah' even irritates you because you don't want an angel, you want the person in flesh! AKA's passing is something else, I tell yah! Also, today marks 2yrs since Riky Rick (or Liky Licky as Bhova called him ) passed on. I was listening to FREE they did together and I was thinking: how wild is this?! Kiernan was so broken after Ricky's passing and now the both of them are no more. Honestly, sometimes life will have you ask God: but exactly with this concept of death, what were You thinking, sir because wow! Anyhew, condolences once more mamzo. We keep praying with and for you. May Riky and Kiernan continue to rest in perfect peace."

wendy_mothata:

"It’s so hard to accept the death of Kiernan!!! Long Live Mega, Live long!"

ms_lebeloane1:

"Where are the killers? And why did they do it? My everyday thoughts. I hope one day will not only find answers but also healing

ziziphodyubeni:

"This song is one of my most favourite from him, I hope that hook heals parts of you Glammy. “There’s no Everest, no mountain too high for me to operate, blessings come down on me give me confidence. PICK UP ALL MY PIECES MAKE ME WHOLE AGAIN.” Your son left us A GEM OF A TRACK!"

Tony Forbes opens up on AKA's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tony Forbes is struggling with grief a year after his son's AKA's death, sharing his feelings on Instagram.

Forbes shared his ongoing difficulty coping, noting his ritual of seeking signs of AKA's presence.

