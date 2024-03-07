One woman took to social media to showcase a child's homework, which left many people in laughter

A video of a child's homework book has been making the rounds on the internet, leaving many people in stitches.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase a little boy's response to his homework in a video. Image: @creamy88/TikTok and Katleho Seisa/Getty Image.

Kid's homework has peeps in laughter

The video shared by @creamy881 on TikTok shows a book of a child's homework. In the book, the little kid was asked to write a story in eight sentences about a time they were lost.

The child's response to the task was, "I was never lost," which left many people laughing on social media. The video received over 687K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Taking to TikTok, the lady captioned her post saying:

"He is not wrong."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi in laughter over the clip

The online community rushed to the woman's comment section as they expressed their opinion on the child's antics, while others laughed it off.

Pamela said:

"The kid said "can't relate, sorry"

Ratanang Nkodi added:

"The way we were forced to write about things we don't relate to this new generation is healing our tumours."

Victor's Voice wrote:

"Homework done for the day."

Mamakhé asked:

"Why do language teachers always want you to have a story about something that never happened to you vele?"

Lele. mtsweni poked fun at the child, saying:

"POV: Your parents said you can only play outside when you finish your homework. The homework."

Mam'Guluva commented:

"Give that child full marks!"

Mother was amazed after seeing homework given to her daughter

Briefly News previously reported that a mother was unhappy because of the amount of homework given to her daughter during the mid-term break.

According to the woman, her daughter's creative arts teacher loaded her with many activities during the break. The woman, @bellepeauworld, posted a video to show people the number of art sketches her daughter had to do.

